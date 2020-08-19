Prospect appears to confirm move to Man United on Instagram

Man United are not only hoping to strengthen their first-team squad this summer. They’re also hoping to bring in some youngsters with an eye to the future.

And one such talented youth player, Marc Jurado, appears to have confirmed his transfer from Barcelona to Man United.

At the beginning of the summer, it was reported that United were close to finalising a deal for the 16-year-old defender and now he seems to have signalled his agreement to move to Manchester.

Jurado, who plays as a right-back, is said to have rejected a three-year contract offer from Barcelona in favour of a move to the Red Devils.

Manchester Evening News report how Jurado posted a telling comment under a post from United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, which reflected on his side’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla at the weekend.

Fernandes wrote: “Unfortunately our journey in the Europa League ends here. It wasn’t what we expected. We wanted to be in the final and fight for the trophy we so desired. Whilst we congratulate Sevilla for making it to the final, we still played well and we didn’t deserve to stop here.

“It is now time for rest and to reflect so that we come back even stronger and reach the goals we set ourselves for the next season!

“Thank you to all my teammates and staff who welcomed me so well over these past months at the Red Devils. I hope to continue to learn and grow everyday with you, and that we conquer many titles in the future!

“Together we loose (sic.), together we make mistakes and together we grow #MUFC.”

In response to Fernandes’ message of a need to improve, Jurado wrote: “We keep fighting.”

United will reportedly have to pay Barcelona a minimal compensation fee to bring Jurado in.

