Quiz: Name the players to play for both Liverpool and Leeds in Premier League era

You might be surprised by the number of players to play for both Liverpool and Leeds in the Premier League era.

Since the formation of the Premier League in 1992, a total of 13 players have lined out for both Liverpool and Leeds.

And with Marcelo Bielsa’s side back in the top flight, what better time to test your memory?

We should make it very clear that we are looking for players who have played for both Liverpool and Leeds in the Premier League ERA (regardless of the league the club was in at the time).

A number of players played for Liverpool in the Premier League and went on to represent Leeds in the Championship so they will count as answers.

Basically, since 1992/93, which players have played for both Liverpool and Leeds.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on.





And if the quiz doesn’t display for you properly, click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: leeds, Liverpool, Quiz