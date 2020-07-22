Home Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Too Busy Laughing To Concentrate On Marking Duties

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Too Busy Laughing To Concentrate On Marking Duties

Darragh Murphy July 22, 2020

In a game of fine margins, the tiniest of decisions can make all the difference and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found that out the hard way against Aston Villa.

While Villa fans will still be celebrating the 1-0 victory that has seen them take a massive step towards Premier League safety, Arsenal fans are furious about a performance that leaves them in 10th place in the table.

Trezeguet earned Dean Smith’s side all three points with a fantastic finish but plenty of credit went to Ireland international Conor Hourihane for his delivery from the corner and defender Tyrone Mings, who got a flick on the ball before it arrived at Trezeguet’s feet.

Mings managed to steal a run on Arsenal’s Aubameyang with one of the oldest tricks in the book, which was noticed by the pundits on duty for the game as well as fans watching from home.

Mings lulled Aubameyang into a false sense of security by sharing a joke with the forward just as he saw Hourihane lining up to deliver the set-piece.

Just as Aubemeyang allowed himself to relax and laugh at whatever Mings had said, the centre-half was off sprinting towards the other side of the six-yard box.

The distraction tactic meant that Aubameyang was nowhere near Mings when he got a flick on the ball and while Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards got a great kick out of the move in the Sky Sports studio, Arsenal fans were livid.

