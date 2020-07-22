Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Too Busy Laughing To Concentrate On Marking Duties

In a game of fine margins, the tiniest of decisions can make all the difference and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found that out the hard way against Aston Villa.

While Villa fans will still be celebrating the 1-0 victory that has seen them take a massive step towards Premier League safety, Arsenal fans are furious about a performance that leaves them in 10th place in the table.

Trezeguet earned Dean Smith’s side all three points with a fantastic finish but plenty of credit went to Ireland international Conor Hourihane for his delivery from the corner and defender Tyrone Mings, who got a flick on the ball before it arrived at Trezeguet’s feet.

Mings managed to steal a run on Arsenal’s Aubameyang with one of the oldest tricks in the book, which was noticed by the pundits on duty for the game as well as fans watching from home.

Mings 1⃣-0⃣ Aubameyang 😂 The Arsenal striker was caught laughing as Mings beat him to a flick on at the front post before Trezeguet fired in the opener for Aston Villa

Mings lulled Aubameyang into a false sense of security by sharing a joke with the forward just as he saw Hourihane lining up to deliver the set-piece.

Just as Aubemeyang allowed himself to relax and laugh at whatever Mings had said, the centre-half was off sprinting towards the other side of the six-yard box.

The distraction tactic meant that Aubameyang was nowhere near Mings when he got a flick on the ball and while Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards got a great kick out of the move in the Sky Sports studio, Arsenal fans were livid.

I can't be the only one who's fuming at Aubameyang tonight. What he did on the corner vs Mings is unacceptable at amateur level, forget about a player earning £200k a week. Laughing and joking on the set peice like a clown. Sorry but that's terrible.

As much as I love Aubameyang the way how he switches off for Aston Villa's goal when he was having a laugh with Mings isn't good enough,stay focused man until the game finishes and then joke about once the match is over.Mings have done him dirty here 😭

Fucking hell. Mings completely mugged Aubameyang for that goal. Why da fuq was he smiling with a man he is marking??

The same Aubameyang who's considering European football before signing a new contract was actually laughing in his box 18 knowing that Arsenal has a bad defending record of set pieces? That ain't a captain material.

That was shocking from Aubameyang. Never would you see captains named Patrick Viera or Roy Keane laughing around with an opponent, while defending a corner leading to a conceded goal.

Still struggling to get my head around Aubameyang's marking for the goal. What captain starts creasing whilst defending the biggest aerial threat from an opposition corner? Captain material? Miles off it

Fucking Aubameyang having a chat with Mings and let’s him run off him.

Love the man to pieces but no captain.