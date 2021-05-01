Phil Neville explains why Manchester United shouldn’t sign Harry Kane

“United have to create a pathway for Mason Greenwood.”

Phil Neville believes it would be a bad idea for Manchester United to sign Harry Kane this summer as it could hamper the progress of Mason Greenwood.

Much has been made of United’s pursuit of a centre-forward ahead of the reopening of the transfer window but reports that Edinson Cavani is prepared to extend his stay at Old Trafford coupled with the evolution of Greenwood have led Neville to believe that splashing out on the likes of Kane would not be a wise choice for his former club.

Neville, who played for United between 1994 and 2005, is confident that Greenwood is well on his way to developing the physical strength necessary to lead the line for both the Red Devils and the England national team.

According to Neville, Greenwood would be better off honing his craft learning from Cavani, who doesn’t have many years left in him, rather than playing second fiddle to someone like Kane, who would command a huge transfer fee and would be the first-choice centre-forward for United for many seasons.

“I think when you talk about brilliant strikers… Cavani was world-class this week. For a player who has come in on a free transfer, he is everything you want in a centre-forward,” Neville said on talkSPORT.

“I know a lot of people are talking about Harry Kane, and I think Harry Kane is world-class but I think in Cavani they’ve got someone who can definitely produce the goods for another 12 months and the club would not have to pay the types of money that you have to pay for somebody like Harry Kane.

“Obviously long-term you’d have a think about the best players in the world at this moment in time, you think about [Robert] Lewandowski, Kane, [Kylian] Mbappe, but it’s going to be difficult to prise those players away from their clubs. So I think Cavani fits the bill perfectly.

“I think if you bring in somebody like Harry Kane you’re also blocking the path for somebody like Mason Greenwood, who I think is one of the best finishers in the game.

“Ultimately, United have to create a pathway for Mason Greenwood to actually become the number nine. He’s going to be the number nine without a shadow of a doubt – he’s the best finisher at that club.

Goal – GREENWOOD

Assist – FERNANDES How many more times are we gonna see this link-up? 😍 pic.twitter.com/g53sv5eplP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 24, 2020

“When he gets stronger, and he is getting stronger, when his movement gets better and he gets more consistency in his play, he will be the number nine for England and Manchester United.

“That’s how excited I am. This boy takes penalties with his left and right foot – not many players in the world do that. He is a top, top, top talent.”

