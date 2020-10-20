Chelsea explain why Petr Cech has been included in Premier League squad

A familiar but very unexpected name has appeared on Chelsea’s Premier League squad list in the form of Petr Cech.

Chelsea submitted their squad for the Premier League on Tuesday evening and many supporters were forced into a double take at the sight of Petr Cech on the list for the campaign ahead.

Cech, who closed out his playing career with Arsenal this year, returned to Chelsea in the summer as a technical and performance advisor for Frank Lampard.

Our squad for @PremierLeague action this season has now been submitted. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 20, 2020

And the legendary shot-stopper, who has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Premier League history, has already made his presence felt with his role in persuading Edouard Mendy to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea brought Mendy in after a number of questionable performances for club record signings Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Reports have suggested that Kepa has now dropped down to third in the goalkeeping pecking order at Chelsea and he may need to keep looking over his shoulder now that Cech is on Chelsea’s squad list.

The Blues have addressed the surprise regarding Cech’s place in the Premier League squad by assuring supporters that he has only been named as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19.

Cech, although employed by Chelsea, is not a contracted member of the playing squad but if worst comes to worst, the Czech Republic native would be willing to step between the sticks.

Chelsea explained: “Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover.

“This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

“He takes up a position as a non-contract player.”

The 38-year-old made 494 appearances for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015 before his move to Arsenal.

