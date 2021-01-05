Peterborough’s Irish chairman issues foul-mouthed response to player’s agent

Peterborough United’s Irish chairman Darragh MacAnthony has hit out at the agent of a player who handed in a transfer request over the weekend.

Darragh MacAnthony has accused the agent of “playing games” and expressed disbelief at how often players follow the advice of agents when it may not be in their best interests.

While MacAnthony, who has been chairman of The Posh since 2006, stopped short of naming the player, it’s been widely reported that Peterborough forward Siriki Dembele is the player in question.

It’s claimed that Fulham and Watford have expressed an interest in signing Dembele, which resulted in the 24-year-old handing in a transfer request.

MacAnthony didn’t expect the transfer request and urged the player to maintain a level of professionalism, while the Irishman had some choice words for the agent.

“So obviously we have been contacted by various outlets today about a transfer request that came into us which I woke up to yesterday,” MacAnthony said on Instagram.

“This is just an agent playing games, this is what they do unfortunately.

“And players always fall for it or go for it, I don’t know why they do.

“So yes, the player asked for a transfer request. I didn’t expect it and certainly didn’t expect it over the weekend.

“It is what it is and we get on with it. Our players, and everyone in League One is for sale and unless we get the right offer nobody is going anywhere.

“That’s just the way it is. We have a promotion to win. We need to get on with it and the player needs to be professional and get on with it and the agent needs to get to f***. That’s my view on the transfer request.”

