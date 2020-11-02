Peter Schmeichel names Man United’s five leaders after Roy Keane comments

Peter Schmeichel disagrees with Roy Keane’s withering assessment of the state of leadership in Manchester United’s squad.

After United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford, Roy Keane insisted there were no leaders in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Arguably United’s greatest ever captain, Keane issued a scathing analysis of his former side and expressed his belief that the lack of leaders in the side will ultimately get Solskjaer sacked.

“You roll your sleeves up at Man United when things aren’t going your way and that’s when leaders count,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “I was going to say I don’t see enough leaders, but I don’t see any leaders. It’s a real worry for United.

"Ole will lose his job working with these players – that's what is going to happen." 😳 Roy Keane gives a brutally honest assessment of #MUFC's current squad after another defeat at Old Trafford. 🚨 This is a 𝙈𝙐𝙎𝙏 watch! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4pOYe0yUHh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2020

Peter Schmeichel has responded to Keane’s criticism by naming five players who he considers leaders in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Schmeichel, who has clashed with Keane in the past, explained that certain critics judge today’s players based on the accomplishments and quality of teams from the past, the likes of which are hard to come by nowadays.

“We played in a time when everyone was a leader,” Schmeichel told beIN Sports. “That has all changed. You don’t see as many of those types of people any more. That’s a cultural thing.

“But I think [Bruno] Fernandes looks like a really good leader. Harry [Maguire] is a leader. Of course he’s a bit hurt from what he experienced over the summer.

“I know David de Gea doesn’t look like it, but he’s a leader as well. I think from what we saw today as well that it’s quite evident that [Victor] Lindelof is a leader.

“I was in Paris for the game against PSG and, of course, watching that game up close with no crowd, you can hear people.

“[Marcus] Rashford talks a lot… Marcus came through the academy and he’s a young player. But he’s challenged the Prime Minister of Britain. I think his petition has got more than 1 million signatures. He’s a leader and he’s showed something else.

“So I’m not saying Manchester United don’t have any leaders, but today they didn’t step up.”

