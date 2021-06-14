Peter Schmeichel claims Denmark were threatened with forfeit after Christian Eriksen collapse

“Did they have any choice really? I don’t think they had.”

Peter Schmeichel has suggested that Denmark were forced to resume their Euro 2020 opener against Finland after Christian Eriksen’s collapse due to a threat of forfeiting the tie.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half of the Group B match, forcing the suspension of Denmark vs Finland but to the surprise of many, the match was finished later on Saturday evening.

Eriksen reportedly encouraged his Danish teammates to resume the game, which ultimately ended in a 1-0 win for Finland.

Schmeichel, whose son Kasper was on the pitch when the distressing scenes played out, insists that Uefa lacked compassion when pushing for the match to be commenced when Eriksen’s well-being and the trauma experienced by his teammates should have been prioritised.

Schmeichel, who holds the record for the most appearances for Denmark, took it a step further on Monday morning when he suggested that the Danish team had been threatened with a 3-0 forfeit if they didn’t accept the two options to finish out the match.

“I actually saw an official quote from Uefa yesterday saying that they were following the advice of the player, the players insisted on playing – I know that not to be the truth,” Schmeichel told Good Morning Britain.

Was it wrong to restart the game after such a traumatic event? Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel's son Kasper was on the pitch and consoled Christian Eriksen's partner. Peter says the game shouldn't have gone ahead and the players had very little choice. pic.twitter.com/nUDiSDruR3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 14, 2021

Peter Schmeichel on Christian Eriksen incident

“Or, it’s how you see the truth. They were left with three options – one was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes played.

“The next one was to come in yesterday at 12pm and finish the 50 minutes and the third option was to forfeit the game and lose 3-0.

“So, work it out for yourself. Is it the players’ wish to play? Did they have any choice really? I don’t think they had.

“As you can hear from yesterday’s press conference, the coach, he seriously regrets putting the players back on to the pitch.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: christian eriksen, Denmark, Euro 2020, peter schmeichel