Peter Schmeichel slams decision to restart game after Christian Eriksen collapse

Peter Schmeichel has ridiculed the decision to resume the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland on Saturday evening after the worrying collapse of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen required emergency CPR after he fell to the ground in the final stages of the first half of the Group B opener.

The match was suspended as Eriksen was rushed to hospital, where he was stabilised, and much to the surprise of many, the match commenced almost two hours later in a decision that has been slammed by legendary Danish goalkeeper, Schmeichel.

Schmeichel, whose son Kasper is Denmark’s current ‘keeper, has accused Uefa of lacking compassion by pushing for the match to be finished.

“It’s a ridiculous decision by Uefa,” Schmeichel told BBC 5 Live. “They should have tried to work out a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion, and they didn’t.”

Eriksen, thankfully, remains in a stable condition but he will stay in hospital to undergo further examinations.

The midfielder reportedly encouraged his teammates to resume the match, which Denmark ended up losing 1-0, but Schmeichel is of the opinion that Uefa should have provided more sympathetic options to the players.

“That would be the worst two hours in my time in football,” Schmeichel continued.

“Something terrible like that happens and Uefa gives the players an option to go out and play the game or come back at 12:00 on Sunday. What kind of option is that?

“The result of the game is completely irrelevant. I mean, how can you play?”

The latest update from the Danish football federation confirmed that Eriksen has spoken to his teammates this morning, while the players and backroom staff of the national team have received crisis assistance.

