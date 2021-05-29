“I would never have done anything without speaking to him.”

Peter Schmeichel consulted Alex Ferguson before agreeing to his move to Manchester City in 2002.

There were some suggestions that Schmeichel’s legendary status at Man United had been compromised by his decision to join the Red Devils’ local rivals and Gary Neville’s handshake snub in the Maine Road tunnel spoke volumes.

Neville has previously spoken about why he refused to shake Schmeichel’s hand but the former United goalkeeper insisted that he had spoken to people at Old Trafford before he agreed to his City move.

“I had my reasons and I spoke to the relevant people about it,” Schmeichel said on Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast.

“At the time, they were no threat to Manchester United. I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that Manchester City would ever be a threat to Manchester United.

“It was still Liverpool, it was still Arsenal and it could have been so much worse if I had gone to Leeds, for instance.

“Aston Villa was very well chosen by me for all of these reasons but I was not the first player to ever do that (play for both Manchester clubs).

“Having spoken to people whose opinion I really valued, I felt it was alright. I had my reasons for doing it as well.”

Carragher pressed Schmeichel on whether he’d discussed the move with Ferguson and the Dane assured him that he wouldn’t have agreed to join City without Fergie’s blessing.

“Oh yes! Definitely, yes,” Schmeichel answered when asked if he’d consulted Ferguson.

“I would never, never have done anything like that. Even going back to Aston Villa, I spoke to him about it.

“I would never have done anything without speaking to him.”

Schmeichel spent just one season with City before he finally hung up his gloves and he has since patched things up with Neville.

