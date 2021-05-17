Peter Crouch recalls Spurs’ attempt to sign Steven Gerrard but dismisses managerial suggestion

“I really don’t see it any other way.”

Peter Crouch has dismissed Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of appointing Steven Gerrard as their next manager.

Spurs are in the process of finding a permanent successor for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked last month, and a number of high-profile names have been linked with the vacancy.

After an incredible season with Rangers, Gerrard had been mentioned as a potential option worth exploring for Spurs.

While most feel that it’s inevitable that Gerrard will end up as Liverpool manager at some stage in the future, it had been suggested that a club like Spurs could be perfect for the Reds legend if he is to continue gathering experience before returning to Anfield.

Gerrard’s former Liverpool and England teammate, Crouch, doesn’t expect Spurs to be in with a chance of tempting the Rangers manager to take over at the North London club.

“I actually played in a youth game when I was 18 for Spurs against Liverpool,” Crouch wrote in The Daily Mail.

“Steven played that day and was ridiculous; he was on another level. He was so good that Alan Sugar immediately tried to sign him for Tottenham afterwards, but it was a complete non-starter.

Peter Crouch on Steven Gerrard

“Steven’s stock is rising and the way he has overseen the renaissance of Rangers is outstanding.

“I hear people talking about the strength of the Scottish League and questioning the quality but what I would argue is this: if it was so easy, why aren’t teams going unbeaten every year?

“He is going to be an outstanding manager and if I was running Tottenham, I would absolutely be interested in a man of his calibre.

“But could you see Steven Gerrard managing anyone in the Premier League other than Liverpool? No. Nor can I.

“When Steven returns to England, it will be to take over from Jurgen Klopp. I really don’t see it any other way.”

