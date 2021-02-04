Peter Crouch has urged Roberto Firmino to raise his standards after Liverpool failed to score again at Anfield.

According to Peter Crouch, Liverpool depend too much on Mohamed Salah to provide goals and the former Reds centre-forward believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side does not have enough firepower when the likes of Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are not in the team to support Salah.

Klopp named a front three of Salah, Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri for Wednesday night’s Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion but for the first time since 1984, Liverpool failed to score in a third consecutive home league game.

Liverpool failed to close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City after Brighton earned all three points thanks to Steven Alzate’s solitary goal.

“There’s an over-reliance on Salah, Firmino’s got to step up,” Crouch told BT Sport after the game.

“It felt like he was coming back into it. But Salah is the one scoring the goals, he’s still got 20-goals and we’re talking about him not being on top form.

“He’s a top-class player but with Mane missing, Jota as well. It was a shame when Jota got injured because he was really pushing them to start. But when Salah’s not on it or he misses chances, I just don’t think there’s enough when Mane’s out and Jota’s out in the team to score goals.”

Next up for Liverpool is a home tie with Pep Guardiola’s City and Klopp will hope to have some crucial players available for Sunday’s crunch clash at Anfield.

While Liverpool managed to bring in some defensive cover earlier this week to alleviate the club’s injury crisis, Crouch pointed to the lack of important personnel as a potential reason for his former team’s shortcomings against Brighton.

“They were superhuman last year and now we’re seeing a human side to them, understandably so,” Crouch continued.

“Having said that, they’re missing Alisson today, Van Dijk, Jota, Mane, these are big, big players, anyone is gonna miss those players.

“But they’re a title-winning side who should perhaps have a deeper squad and they’ve tried to address that by bringing centre-halves in but Jota’s been training today, I don’t know how far away Mane is.

“Liverpool are capable of putting a really good run together, but whether you can see City losing four or five games, I’m not sure.”

