Peter Crouch was never known to be overly aggressive on the pitch.

While he was a nightmare to challenge in the air, Peter Crouch wasn’t one to throw himself into tackles too often but he did receive a couple of red cards in his career.

Crouch was memorably sent off when Tottenham Hotspur travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu for a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Crouch led the attack for Spurs that evening but the centre-forward only stayed on the pitch for 15 minutes as two early yellow cards saw his night cut short.

Crouch explained on Paddy Power’s From the Horses Mouth podcast: : “The dressing room is underneath the stadium and there are tiers upon tiers of fans and you can hear them. I’m sat in the dressing room with a towel over my head, hearing goal after goal after goal going in and I’m thinking: ‘that’s down to me’. That was a low point and a big regret.

“I do have a little excuse when it comes to the cards though. The first one was me being excitable, so I can give the referee that. It was a tackle on Sergio Ramos.

“For the second one, I went to block a ball down the line from Marcelo and I did dive in a bit, but I didn’t touch him.

“He’s jumped up in the air and rolled around, and there is a camera angle where you can see he looks at the referee and he celebrates as the red card comes out then he jumps back up.”

A brace from Emmanuel Adebayor, as well as goals from Angel di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo, gave Jose Mourinho’s Real a 4-0 win and there was no fight-back from Spurs the following week as the La Liga giants claimed a 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane.

Crouch, who was suspended for the return leg, revealed that he has never been angrier with an opponent than he was with Marcelo.

Crouch continued: “I’ve never wanted to punch anyone more in my life! For them, that was seen as a win.

“They’ve won the game and they played me. I was naive to let myself get caught up in that.”

Read More About: marcelo, peter crouch, Real Madrid, tottenham hotspur