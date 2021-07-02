Peter Crouch sends warning to Man United owners about Jadon Sancho signing

“They cannot buy the fans’ happiness.”

Peter Crouch insists that it will take a lot more than a marquee signing like Jadon Sancho to repair the relationship between the Glazer family and Man United fans.

United supporters were arguably the most vocally furious fanbase following a number of clubs’ ill-fated proposals to break off and form a European Super League earlier this year.

The last couple of months of last season saw a number of protests from United fans, who demanded that the Glazer family cut ties with the Red Devils due to concerns over their ownership.

While United look to be in for a busy summer, with the signing of Sancho from Borussia Dortmund expected after a medical, former England international Crouch has warned United’s owners that a transfer window of big spending will not be enough to repair their reputation with supporters.

“It’s the summer transfer window and that means Manchester United will be linked with some of the biggest names on the planet,” Crouch told Paddy Power.

Jadon Sancho is set for a medical at Man United

“This year it’s Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Eduardo Camavinga. They’ve got loads of cash to spend and it looks like they might actually use it this time.

“Sancho seems to be a done deal from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million, but big-money transfers won’t change United fans’ perception of the Glazer family. The owners’ problems are too deep-rooted to be solved just by spending a few quid.

“They cannot buy the fans’ happiness. Look, it’s a positive step and I think United fans will love Sancho, but the damage has been done over the years and looks impossible to rebuild.

“It’s about the soul of the club, not how much money the noodle sponsors generate.

“They’ve spent loads of money on players before, but recruitment has been poor. How many average centre backs do they have? Edinson Cavani is class but he’s not a long-term solution. Their entire way of running the club is what angers United fans.”

