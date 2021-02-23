Peter Crouch doubts West Ham would accept Jesse Lingard proposition from Man United

Share and Enjoy !

Peter Crouch doubts West Ham would acquiesce to a deal with Manchester United that would involve Jesse Lingard being used as leverage in an attempt to take Declan Rice to Old Trafford.

Declan Rice remains the subject of interest from a number of top Premier League clubs and Man United have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old for some time.

Considering the immediate impact that Jesse Lingard has had at West Ham, it’s been suggested that the Red Devils could utilise their on-loan midfielder as part of a makeweight in their attempts to convince the Hammers to part way with Rice.

Responding to that very suggestion from a supporter, Peter Crouch admitted that West Ham would be unlikely to agree to such a proposition.

“I love Declan Rice,” Crouch wrote in the Daily Mail. “I have got a few friends who are West Ham fans and they want the club to break the bank, make him club captain and do all that it takes to keep him there for the next 15 years.

“He’s a brilliant player and could play for any of the top sides.

“Your suggestion makes sense for United. Lingard needs to get away as his time at Old Trafford is up, while Rice is the kind of player United need to add. Would West Ham do that deal? I’m not so sure. We’ll see what happens.”

Lingard has scored three goals in his four West Ham appearances since being allowed to spend the second half of the season with David Moyes’ side.

The 28-year-old has been encouraged to leave Old Trafford permanently by the likes of United legend Rio Ferdinand.

And by the sounds of Rice’s reaction to the arrival of Lingard, West Ham’s holding midfielder has no plans to leave the London Stadium any time soon.

“Jesse is a top player. I knew this from when I played with him for England. He’s a ridiculously top, top player,” Rice told talkSPORT.

“You know when you’re playing with a top player, he takes the ball on the half-turn, takes the ball in tight areas, relieves the pressure on you.

“When you give him the ball you know he’s going to do something with it, and obviously what comes with that is he’s got a great personality as well.

“All the lads have really taken to him and I’m so happy we’ve got him here now at West Ham. Hopefully we can do that for much longer for next season as well!”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United, peter crouch, West Ham