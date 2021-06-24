Pepe was furious with Rui Patricio for ignoring penalty advice

It doesn’t take much to rile the defender.

Pepe was none too pleased that his penalty advice went ignored by Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio as Karim Benzema found the net from 12 yards.

Portugal had led World Champions France as half-time approached in the final Group F game but a penalty was awarded to Les Bleus after Nelson Semedo was deemed to have obstructed Kylian Mbappe.

Benzema, recently reinstated to the France side, stepped up and made no mistake with the spot-kick to draw his team level going into the break.

But Pepe was clearly annoyed that his prediction for Benzema’s penalty went unheeded by Patricio.

As Benzema lined up to take his penalty, Pepe could be seen instructing his goalkeeper to dive to his right as the defender recalled Benzema’s preference from the pair’s time together at Real Madrid.

As Pepe predicted, Benzema fired the penalty to the goalkeeper’s right while Patricio dived in the opposite direction.

Pepe made his frustration known as he exchanged a few choice words with the ‘keeper while Benzema wheeled away in celebration of his first of two goals on the night.

The moment was spotted by Gary Lineker, who was covering France vs Portugal on BBC on Wednesday night.

“Let’s look at Pepe here, telling the goalkeeper Patricio which way he’s [Benzema] is going to put the ball,” Lineker said.

“He’s a bit frustrated there and he’s tells him again – he’s obviously played with Benzema at Real Madrid for years and years. ‘Go to your left! To your left!’

“And Patricio, for inexplicable reason, ignores him! Look! Still ‘to the left, he’s definitely going left.’ Where does the ‘keeper go? He [Pepe] was right!”

Next up for defending European champions Portugal is a clash against Belgium on Sunday, while France take on Switzerland the following evening.

