Pep Guardiola accused of stealing Champions League from Man City with line-up

“There will be internal discussions about whether to part with him.”

German football legend Lothar Matthaus has claimed that Pep Guardiola robbed Manchester City of their Champions League dream with his selection for Saturday night’s final.

Many eyebrows were raised when Guardiola announced his line-up against Chelsea as neither Fernandinho nor Rodri received a starting role in Porto.

Guardiola’s unfamiliar emphasis on all-out attack played right into the strategy of Thomas Tuchel, whose Chelsea side exposed the defensive space for the game’s only goal.

Not for the first time, Tuchel outwitted Guardiola as Chelsea absorbed City’s attack and encountered very few genuine threats on Edouard Mendy’s goal.

Bayern Munich icon Matthaus has now suggested that Guardiola’s position at City could well be under review after deciding to tinker with a winning formula for such an important match.

“With his line-up he stole the Champions League from the club and the fans and he has to rightly listen to the harsh criticism from all sides,” Matthaus told Sky Germany.

Pep Guardiola

“I am sure that there will be internal discussions about whether to part with him. The players will doubt him since that final.

“He had to try something again, present an imaginary ingenuity at the worst possible moment and totally deserved to lose.

“How can you play without a defensive midfielder in the most important game in club history, who was on the pitch in almost every game of the season, who ensures the balance, who gives everyone involved the necessary security?

“Why did he leave Rodri and/or Fernandinho out, start six attacking players and also play without a centre-forward?”

Guardiola has now not won the Champions League since he did so with Barcelona in 2011, having failed to even reach a final with Matthaus’ beloved Bayern during the Spaniard’s time in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, lothar matthaus, Manchester City, pep guardiola