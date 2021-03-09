Pep Guardiola not happy about Southampton question in press conference

Share and Enjoy !

Pep Guardiola was visibly annoyed by the opening question at the press conference on the eve of Manchester City’s clash with Southampton.

Ahead of the match at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola expressed his admiration for the style of play that Ralph Hasenhuttl has instilled in his players but he was not happy when he was asked about Southampton’s pair of 9-0 defeats over the past couple of seasons.

“I’m a big fan of the style and the way Ralph and his team are playing. I don’t see the table but I see the quality they have and what they do, so another test to play good and try to win,” Guardiola said.

A reporter at the press conference acknowledged Southampton’s ability to play attractive football but also reminded Guardiola that the Saints were beaten 9-0 by Leicester last season and were also battered by the same scoreline by Manchester United last month.

Guardiola reacted angrily to the question, however, and sarcastically promised that City would beat Southampton by 18 goals to nil.

“No, 18, we will score 18, 18-0. This will be the result,” Guardiola said.

“What a question! Listen [United] scored nine when they played 88 minutes 10 against 11. Do you think this is a joke?

“That we are going to score nine goals or 18 goals tomorrow? Come on, be serious. We are just trying to win the game. It’ll be a success for us to win the game, that’s all.”

Guardiola appeared to be bristling after Sunday’s home defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United, although City appear to have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Going into Wednesday night’s meeting with Southampton, City are 11 points clear of United with 10 matches remaining in the season and prior to Sunday, the Citizens had gone 28 games unbeaten.

