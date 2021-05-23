Pep Guardiola breaks down as he pays tribute to departing Sergio Aguero

Remember the rumours that the pair didn’t get along?

Pep Guardiola has rubbished suggestions that he is not the biggest fan of Sergio Aguero as the Manchester City boss had to hold back tears following his striker’s final game at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero started the final Premier League game against Everton on the bench, apparently at his own request, but he came on with 25 minutes remaining and gave the returning City fans something to roar about with a quick-fire brace to round out a 5-0 win.

Guardiola could hardly contain his emotions as he paid a glowing tribute to the Argentine, who is rumoured to be joining Barcelona on a two-year deal.

“He’s a special person for all of us,” a teary Guardiola told Sky Sports.

🗣 "He's a special person for us." 💙 Pep Guardiola gets emotional talking about Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City pic.twitter.com/LoKM9wMJAR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

Pep Guardiola on Sergio Aguero

“It’s so nice. He helped me a lot. This is so good. We cannot replace him.”

Aguero also seemed stuck for words when he was approached for his final post-match interview at the Etihad Stadium.

"Agueroooooooo" Martin Tyler gifts Sergio Aguero with his famous bit of commentary one final time pic.twitter.com/FCI21FUCq2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

The 32-year-old leaves City with five Premier League titles, an FA Cup and six League Cups, while Aguero remains in with a chance of winning his first Champions League trophy next weekend.

Before his final walk out of the Etihad as a City player, Aguero thanked his teammates for the roles they played in his remarkably successful spell with the club.

“I’m so happy,” Aguero said.

Sergio Aguero leaves the Etihad Stadium for the final time 😢 pic.twitter.com/PzH2ryzwKy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

“I want to say thanks to my teammates because my teammates helped a lot. Thank you for everything.

“I’m a striker, my target is to score goals so I’m happy because to score two goals in my last game is fantastic for me.

“The first title for me was the most important – for the club and for me – and then Man City started to win many more titles so I’m so happy because it’s not easy to stay at one club for 10 years. It’s an honour.”

