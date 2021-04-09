Paul Scholes believes only two clubs are in the running to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Paul Scholes has narrowed the clubs that could potentially sign Erling Haaland this summer down to just two.

Haaland continues to be linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund this summer after cementing his status as one of the most promising prospects in world football.

According to Paul Scholes, there are only two clubs who would be willing to fork over the kind of fee that Haaland will command and they are both in the Premier League.

Scholes dismissed the chances of Haaland going to La Liga giants Barcelona or Real Madrid, while the former Manchester United midfielder doesn’t expect Manchester City to go all out and likely break their transfer record to bring in a centre-forward.

In Scholes’ eyes, it’s down to his former club and Chelsea as the frontrunners for the Norwegian forward’s signature.

“I think it’s about which club can [afford to] pay for him now. I don’t think there are too many out there that can,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

"He has taken real considered steps in his career, this is not going to be about money." "I can't think of a player this young and that has been this coveted by everyone." Erling Haaland will be top of many wanted lists this summer… But who will be the right fit? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BPfT0mJaEz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 8, 2021

“You think of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and all those noises that you hear, but they probably couldn’t pay that type of money. Man City don’t look like they want to pay that money. And Pep Guardiola very rarely ever plays a number nine, anyway.

“Even when he had Aguero and Jesus fit, he’s hardly played them, so is that the type of player Guardiola wants? I’m not sure it is.

“Look, it’s a player Man United and Chelsea would be desperate for and they’re probably the two clubs who I think could afford to pay that this summer.”

With 49 goals in 51 games for Dortmund since last year’s switch from Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland is one of the hottest properties in Europe and Dortmund could well cash in on the 20-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him for significantly less next year, with reports of a €75 million release clause set to come into effect in summer of 2022.

United apparently turned down the opportunity to sign Haaland for just €20 million 15 months ago as Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward reportedly pulled the plug on the deal due to agent fees and a dispute over the inclusion of a release clause in his United contract.

Scholes believes United need to prioritise the signing of a centre-forward this summer as speculation continues to swirl around Edinson Cavani’s future, while Anthony Martial has flattered to deceive when deployed at number nine.

“I do think they [Man United] are desperate for that number nine. Haaland is the obvious one, or Harry Kane, these types of player,” Scholes said.

“Will they come to Manchester United at this point? Can Manchester United get them here this summer? I think they probably can. But the two of them will have the choice of any club in Europe.”

