Paul Scholes explains ‘trouble’ with Dean Henderson after AC Milan draw

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned Dean Henderson not to take his opportunity for granted after AC Milan scored a late goal at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

United conceded a late away goal to AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie, giving the Red Devils an uphill task when they travel to Italy next week.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Paul Scholes urged United ‘keeper Dean Henderson to make the most of his chance to start for the side in high-profile games to position himself for the No. 1 jersey for both club and country.

But Henderson came in for criticism after failing to keep out Milan’s late equaliser, which came courtesy of a Simon Kjaer header.

“He should save it, I think he’s tried to make it a bit more difficult than it should be,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“First and foremost, keep the ball out of the net, he should save that, there’s no doubt about it – he’ll know that.”

Henderson got a hand to Kjaer’s header but was unable to tip it over the bar and the fact that such an error took place so early in Henderson’s United career has led to doubts about his suitability to be the long-term goalkeeping solution at Old Trafford.

Scholes expressed concern about Henderson’s mistake and suggested that he’s given first-choice ‘keeper David De Gea a chance to reclaim the gloves at a time when the 23-year-old could perhaps have staked his claim to be United’s No. 1.

Scholes explained: “The trouble with that is when the mistake comes in his career, not in his career, but this chance he’s been given in the team. It’s come in his second or third game.

“It’s early, now he has to respond to that. He has a great chance to play for the next four or five weeks, do really well and make the manager pick him every week and then tell David: ‘Look, I’m sorry but there’s no way I can leave this boy out’. Now that gives a little opening again to David.”

Read More About: Dean Henderson, Manchester United, paul scholes