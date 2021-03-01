Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes is of the opinion that Thiago Alcantara would have been a better fit at Manchester United than Liverpool.

Thiago has flattered to deceive since his September switch from Bayern Munich to Liverpool and while Jurgen Klopp has continued to praise the Spanish midfielder, Paul Scholes has explained why Thiago is struggling to adapt to life with the Reds.

According to Scholes, Thiago is not the kind of player who typically fits into Klopp’s footballing philosophy.

The former Man United midfielder explained why Thiago would have been a better fit at Old Trafford.

“The way Liverpool play with the three in midfield, I don’t think he has great legs about him, so that central role would suit him down to the ground,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“Once you are in a wider position in the three, it’s very difficult to get around the pitch because he’s not that type of player. He’s not someone who is going to be running out to a left-back. It’s just not his game.

“He just needs to be sat in the middle. Controlling things, bringing players into play and that’s what he’s good at – I just wonder if this way of playing that Liverpool play is suited to his style of football.

“He doesn’t seem a Jurgen Klopp type player, does he? You think of the midfield players he has got and the forward players. Everything is 100 miles per hour.

“I thought he would have been more suited to a Manchester United team. In a two in midfield with a holding player, really good strong defensive player, where he can sit and control games.

“Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, I don’t see them controlling games. I see them going for the throat in teams. He hasn’t got that energy to really overpower midfield players.”

