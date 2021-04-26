Paul Scholes surprised by two Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decisions against Leeds

Paul Scholes expressed surprise about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s selection against Leeds on Sunday.

Scholes was expecting to see Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani start at Elland Road but it wasn’t until the final 15 minutes that Solskjaer introduced the Manchester United duo.

Pogba replaced Daniel James in the 76th minute, while Cavani came on for Marcus Rashford 10 minutes later.

The changes couldn’t affect the result, however, as the match finished 0-0, extending United’s unbeaten away Premier League run to 24 matches.

“I was surprised Pogba didn’t start the game, surprised Cavani didn’t start the game,” Scholes said on Premier League Productions.

“It took him a long time to bring him on as well and chances were few and far between.

“Marcus Rashford’s dipping free-kick was probably the closest they came.”

Solskjaer praised his side’s performance, both offensively and defensively, but was left lamenting missed chances.

“I thought we played well, I thought we played really well,” Solskjaer said.

“In the second half I thought we dominated, didn’t really give any chances away, just didn’t have the ball to ball correctly for us second half in the chances, the big moments.

“We had some decent chances but unfortunately we couldn’t take them.

“When two teams meet you create problems, you solve problems, your position gives you things to think about and I think also we made them adjust to us and of course we have to adjust to them because they are a unique team.

“But I thought we did that really well. We put a really big shift down, worked hard and in the second half I’ve seen Leeds so many times run over teams.”

Scholes suggested that Solskjaer appeared content with the draw at Elland Road but insisted his former teammate should not have been.

While United look destined to finish second in the Premier League, Scholes has urged the Red Devils to keep fighting for results in order to give them a sense of what will be required if they find themselves in a title race next season.

“I get the impression he’s a little bit happy with that draw,” Scholes said. “I don’t think he should be, not against a Leeds team without probably their best player in Raphinha.

“If it’s this time next year and United are going close for the league, it should be used as practice for a run-in where there’s big pressure.

“You need to go to these places and win games.”

Read More About: leeds, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, paul scholes