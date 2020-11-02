Paul Scholes has criticised Scott McTominay and Fred for how they performed in Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Gunners at Old Trafford and Paul Scholes struggled to remember a home match in which his former side played worse than they did against Arsenal.

While Paul Pogba held his hands up and accepted responsibility after giving away a penalty midway through the second half that ultimately proved decisive, the Frenchman wasn’t the only player in red to have a bad game.

Scholes pointed to Scott McTominay and Fred as particularly poor performers in the defeat.

“It’s as poor as I’ve seen Manchester United at Old Trafford to be honest with you,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“You have to give Arsenal credit, they were very good but on other hand you have to expect more from United and the two midfield players especially.

“I said at half-time if you’re going to get your best, most creative players who can score goals on the ball then the two in midfield have to have some kind of possession and some kind of control but the quality was missing from them two.

“They were playing as centre-halves, not central midfield players.”

Scholes, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a Premier League midfielder, was blown away by the performance of a player on the opposite side, however.

Scholes showered praise on Arsenal’s deadline day signing, Thomas Partey, and labelled the Ghana international “an all-round midfielder.”

“You don’t see many players like that these days,” Scholes explained.

“Midfielders are attacking midfielders or holding midfielders but a midfield players’s job is to do everything.

“You have to contribute with everything and today he did a brilliant job in all departments.”

