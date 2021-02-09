Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes doesn’t expect his opinion of Victor Lindelof to change.

Reacting to Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Everton on Saturday, Paul Scholes raised doubts about Victor Lindelof’s suitability to partner Harry Maguire in the Red Devils’ defence.

Out of teams in the top half of the Premier League table, only Leeds United have conceded more goals than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the defence remains a source of much frustration among Man United supporters.

Scholes insisted that Lindelof simply isn’t fast or aggressive enough to complement Maguire at the back.

“We all know they’ve got a lot of goals in the team but as Bruno [Fernandes] said, their defence has just not been good enough,” Scholes said.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it as well because you look individually and they’re okay. Maguire is a good defender.

“I still have question marks against Lindelof. I always will.

“I don’t think he’s quick enough to play alongside Maguire, I don’t think he’s aggressive enough.

“Wan-Bissaka, defensively has always been good. Luke Shaw has had a really good run of games, he’s been brilliant going forward, defensively he’s been okay as well.”

Scholes’ fellow Class of ’92 alum, Gary Neville, echoed the former midfielder’s view that United’s current first-choice centre-back pairing isn’t good enough.

Reacting to the three goals that United conceded against Everton, Neville reiterated the need for improvement from the Red Devils’ goalkeeper and centre-halves.

“They’ve played poorly and won games through attacking moments, but tonight they played really well but they’ve lost through poor defensive moments,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“David De Gea, there at the end, he doesn’t even come out in line with the ball. I think you want your goalkeeper to come out and eat the striker, you just want your goalkeeper to come out and absolutely take him out, goalkeepers are so quick off their lines nowadays.

“It wasn’t a great night for the goalkeepers, it wasn’t a great night for the centre-backs either. We’ve known obviously from the start of the season that United needed a stronger centre-back pairing, that hasn’t changed and it’s cost them.”

