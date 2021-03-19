Paul Scholes suggests position change for Paul Pogba at Man United

Paul Scholes has suggested that Paul Pogba could thrive on the left-hand side after the midfielder scored the winning goal that sent Manchester United into the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Pogba came off the bench at half-time at the San Siro, replacing Marcus Rashford, and the Frenchman found the net moments later.

While he has struggled for fitness this season, it could be argued that Pogba is having his best campaign with United when on the pitch and he has been resurgent despite rumours linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to club legend Paul Scholes, Pogba could potentially flourish if played on the left by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the 28-year-old would shoulder less defensive responsibility in that position.

“Good bit of quality, what was missing from the two games, really. Pogba was really good,” Scholes told BT Sport, via Manchester Evening News. “He came on at half-time, obviously for a Rashford injury, I would have thought.

“He played on the left and he showed bits of quality right from the off, he seemed to liven everybody else up as well. It’s this little feint, it moves the goalkeeper and it leaves a big gap, it’s a really good finish.

“When his head’s on it and the concentration’s there, he brings a real quality to the team that isn’t there. They’ve got two holding midfielders, but he’s different, he can create, he can score, he brings a touch of class that’s missing. Unfortunately, the lad keeps picking up injuries and he’s missed an awful lot of the season.

“They’ve got Leicester first at the weekend, that’s a hell of a big game where Ole seems to be able to produce big performances at big times, like they have done tonight. I don’t think it’s a bad thing being in the French squad, I think the lad needs games. If he can get two or three games, I think that will benefit Man United going onto the final bit of the season.

“Maybe that position takes a little bit of defensive responsibility away from him. It depends who’s fit, I do like Martial or Rashford on that left-hand side, I must admit, but he’s got every bit as much quality as them, probably more quality.

“With the two holding midfielders, it gives him the license to be free in that position. I think it could be a position for him. When he played for Juventus, that was his best position, on the right or left-hand side of a three and we all know the football he produced in that team.”

Read More About: Manchester United, Paul Pogba, paul scholes