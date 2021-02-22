Paul Scholes names the one signing Man United need to reach ‘next level’

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United are not far off challenging for the league but the former midfielder explained the one issue the Red Devils need to address if they are to become legitimate contenders for the title.

According to Paul Scholes, Man United need to prioritise the signing of a new centre-half if they are to be in with a chance of challenging for the Premier League next season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down United’s chances of catching Manchester City this season, although the Red Devils remain City’s closest challengers in the league.

While Pep Guardiola’s side look destined to coast to the title this season, Scholes believes that United will be better placed to fight for the league next term if they bring in a reliable partner for Harry Maguire at the back.

Scholes has made no secret of his doubts about Victor Lindelof, who has struggled at times this season, and the ex-United midfielder encouraged his side to bring in a stronger centre-half this summer.

“I think they’re missing a real, dominant centre-back,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

Where are Manchester United heading this season? 🤔 And what needs to be done to ensure a genuine title challenge next season? Paul Scholes gives a lot of reasons to be optimistic 🔴 pic.twitter.com/27yNCtIKrg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2021

“If you look back at history at the teams who win leagues, they have real leaders in their back four.

“I think Maguire possibly could be but I think they need someone with him who can be really dominant in that position, really commanding, can bully a centre-forward, can demand from the rest of the squad around him, on and off the pitch as well.

“I don’t think they’re far off at all.

“I think the attacking play, the midfield play, Paul Pogba looks a brilliant player, the player we’d hoped we bought. Fred and McTominay are doing well, McTominay especially.

“The attacking players are a real threat. Greenwood is coming of age, he’s still a young player but the more games he plays the more star quality you’ll see, this lad could be a superstar.

“You’ve got Rashford, you’ve got Martial, okay he’s struggling for confidence but that lad’s got real ability.

“You’ve got the experience of Cavani, there’s goals in the team, we’ve not even spoke about Fernandes. There’s real goals in the team.

“I think a real dominant centre-half with authority could tip United to that next level.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Manchester United, paul scholes