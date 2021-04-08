Paul Scholes claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘clearly wrong’ with goalkeeper comment

Paul Scholes doesn’t buy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suggestion that he doesn’t have a number one goalkeeper at Manchester United.

Ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final first leg in Granada, Solskjaer insisted that David de Gea and Dean Henderson were happy whether they were starting or on the bench for United.

While De Gea started for the Red Devils on Thursday, Henderson has been Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League in recent weeks, prompting suggestions that the Spanish stopper would likely look for a new club this summer.

Solskjaer’s former teammate Scholes is of the opinion that the Norwegian was wrong when he said that he doesn’t have a preference between De Gea and Henderson.

“I think it’s always awkward when you’re trying to keep two goalkeepers happy,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“I was in a team that tried to replace Peter Schmeichel for years and it wasn’t until we got Edwin van der Sar, five or six years later, until it seemed to settle down again. Who’s number one here?

“Ole’s said both of them, he’s clearly wrong. I think he couldn’t wait to give Dean Henderson a chance and with David de Gea’s girlfriend or wife having a baby, it gave him the opportunity to play Dean Henderson, which he’s done.

“I think the number one is the one that plays in Premier League games. Has Dean Henderson totally convinced Ole? I think he’s got a big chance to do it, I don’t think he has over the past five or six games.

“You have to say, David is a quality keeper, the service he’s given to United, what he did for four or five years when United were really struggling.

“They could’ve been a mid-table team without him, he’s lost a bit of form and a bit of confidence, but I wouldn’t write him off.”

