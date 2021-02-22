Paul Scholes admits interest from club other than Inter Milan during career

Share and Enjoy !

For years, Paul Scholes has maintained that he only ever received one tentative offer to move to a club other than Manchester United.

Despite being one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Paul Scholes never found himself the subject of interest from Manchester United’s European rivals.

Scholes has admitted on many occasions that he received an offer from Inter Milan in 2000 that amounted to nothing and that was it.

But the legendary former England international has now admitted he was offered the opportunity to take a less glamorous gig in his late thirties.

During an episode of The Robbie Fowler Podcast, Scholes recalled an unexpected approach from Oldham Athletic to become the club’s player-manager but, apparently, the conversation didn’t last very long.

“I had one phonecall throughout my career from Ryan Giggs’ old agent Harry Swales,” Scholes started. “It was just after the Euros in Belgium in 2000.

“I had the phonecall from Giggs’ agent, I think I was on holiday in Portugal or something, and it was just that Inter Milan were interested. That was it and I didn’t hear anything else after that.

“He told me that they were willing to give me £4 million a year tax-free so that picked my ears up a little bit, I must admit. But as far as club contact, the manager never said anything to me.

“In fact, sorry, when I was 37 or 38, Oldham came in for me. Big dilemma!

“I think they’d just sacked their manager. I think Joe Royle was still involved and he rang the manager to see if I’d be interested in being a player-manager there. The conversation didn’t last too long.”

Scholes did end up taking over at Oldham in 2019 but his managerial reign lasted little over a month as Scholes cited issues with club owner Abdallah Lemsagam as the reason for his resignation.