Paul Scholes has compared Marcus Rashford to Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy after a clinical cameo for the Red Devils on Wednesday night.

After coming off the bench with less than half an hour to play against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Marcus Rashford scored an 18-minute hat-trick that reminded Paul Scholes of a former teammate.

The English forward managed to complete his trio of sublime finishes even despite his generosity in turning down a penalty with a few minutes remaining, allowing Anthony Martial to score his first goal of the season in the 5-0 rout.

But it was Rashford’s ruthlessness when through on goal that earned him comparisons to one of United’s greatest-ever finishers.

“You come to expect this from him. I liked his ruthlessness tonight, you felt every time he went through he was not giving the ‘keeper a chance,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“His finishing has been questioned in the past, but tonight you’re looking at 25 goals from him if he keeps that attitude.

“That was like Van Nistelrooy, you see him going through and you know he’s going to smash the ball into the corner.”

The hat-trick put Rashford on seven goals for the season, with the 22-year-old off to a great start in his bid to beat his career-best goal tally of 22 last term.

But whether he will reach the 25 goal mark suggested by Scholes has not entered the mind of United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Now is not the time to think about how many goals you’re going to end up with,” Solskjaer said when asked about Scholes’ target for Rashford.

“As long as you concentrate on the next job in hand, training tomorrow, of course he only played 30 minutes.

“There’s one step at a time, if you get too far ahead of yourself you’re going to lose focus.

“Marcus has showed he can keep focusing on what’s important on and off the pitch at the moment. He did really well today coming off the bench.”

63': Marcus Rashford is subbed on for Manchester United

63': Marcus Rashford is subbed on for Manchester United

90+2': Rashford completes his hat-trick

