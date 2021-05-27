Paul Scholes questions Marcus Rashford after emotional post-match interview

“Doesn’t feel like it’s close.”

Paul Scholes didn’t buy into much of what Marcus Rashford had to say in his defiant post-match interview after Manchester United suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in the Europa League final.

1-1 after normal time and extra time, the final against Villarreal went to penalties and 21 consecutive spot-kicks were dispatched before United ‘keeper David De Gea saw his saved.

A visibly emotional Rashford insisted that the Red Devils cannot feel sorry for themselves but must use the defeat in Gdansk to spur them on to prove that they “have everything to compete at the highest level.”

“There’s no chance that the team gives up. The manager will not give up, he won’t allow us to give up and we will come next season with a bigger desire,” Rashford said on BT Sport.

"There's no chance that the team gives up. The manager will not give up, he won't allow us to give up and we will come next season with a bigger desire," Rashford said on BT Sport.

“For me the club, the desire, the hunger, the talent, the ability, the squad, we have everything to compete at the highest level. We just have to show it, we have to show it to the world and show it to ourselves.

“Show why we belong in the top places, why we belong in finals like this, why we need to be winning finals like this.”

Scholes, on punditry duty for the game, raised doubts about whether United really do have the quality that Rashford suggested.

Paul Scholes on Marcus Rashford

Scholes challenged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to stop the lip service and start winning trophies, something they haven’t done since 2017.

“I think he spoke well but the time for speaking is done for me,” said Scholes. “It’s time to start showing. When he says they are close, are they really that close?

“Being in the Europa League final against Villarreal, a place with a population of 50,000. Beaten by them.

“Second in the league, fourteen points behind Manchester City. It doesn’t feel like it’s close.”

