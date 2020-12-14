Paul Scholes praises three Man United players for Manchester derby performance

Paul Scholes was impressed by the defensive performance from Manchester United on Saturday but suggested the way the team was set up limited Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s attacking opportunities.

In his analysis of the Manchester derby, which ended 0-0, Paul Scholes reserved particular praise for three defenders for their ability to keep out Manchester City’s attacking talent.

Scholes was impressed by the performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, with the legendary United midfielder noticing the defensive improvement from October’s humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

“You go right back to that Tottenham game where they had a massive shock conceding six goals they had to change the way they were playing,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“They had to play the two holding midfielders to protect the centre-halves because they were giving chances away all the time.

“I thought Sterling was poor, I thought Wan-Bissaka did well against him. Defensively, Wan-Bissaka throws himself into challenges, Lindelof was as good as he probably has been and Maguire was good.”

While impressed with the defensive solidity of his former side, Scholes suggested that Solskjaer is struggling to find the right balance in his team.

Scholes claimed that United find it difficult to score when Solskjaer utilises multiple holding midfielders but then struggle to keep clean sheets if they rely on one player in that position.

Scholes explained: “They had that protection, but it takes away from the attacking side then because you can’t really think of any chances United created.

“It’s compromising everything, they cannot get the balance right in the team. If they play one holding midfielder they look like they’re going to score goals but look like they’ll concede as well.

“They look much more solid with the two holding midfield players but then they don’t look like they’re going to score goals.”

