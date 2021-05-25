Paul Scholes names the signings he hopes Man United complete this summer

“I don’t think he’s far off.”

Paul Scholes believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United side is a lot closer to Premier League title contention than some have suggested, although he insisted that a few signings will be required over the coming months.

United finished as runners-up in the league this season but the Red Devils finished some distance – 12 points – behind fierce rivals Manchester City.

United are expected to be busy in the transfer market in the hope of bridging the gap to City and club legend Scholes has identified the areas he hopes will be strengthened this summer.

“I think we need someone like a creative midfield player – [Jack] Grealish or [Jadon] Sancho, one of them would be ideal,” Scholes told Webby & O’Neill.

Paul Scholes on potential Man United signings

“It would be great to have a left-footed centre-back but I don’t think it’s needed. I don’t think we’re desperate for that but I would like to see a centre-half come in next to [Harry] Maguire.

“I think [Victor] Lindelof has done alright but I think alright isn’t really good enough to win a league.

“I like Marquinhos from PSG. I think he’d be a brilliant centre-half next to Maguire but you’d be talking about a lot of money.”

Scholes insisted there was much to be optimistic about after the campaign just gone, with United still in with the chance of winning silverware this week in the form of the Europa League final.

The former England midfielder reiterated the importance of signing a new creative player, while he also praised that attacking talent already at Solskjaer’s disposal.

“I don’t think he’s far off,” Scholes said of Solskjaer when asked how his former teammate could make United great again.

“The attacking players really excite me. You think of [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood and I know [Anthony] Martial’s not everybody’s cup of tea but I think there’s a real player in there.

“Obviously we’ve got [Edinson] Cavani for another year. He’s not the future but he will step in and get you 15, possibly 20 goals a season. It’s that full-on, proper centre-forward really, that No. 9.

“The two midfield players – the two out of the three that he chooses – I think we’ll just about get away with them.

“I think we need a really creative player, we were talking earlier about Sancho or Grealish. Those types of players really make teams tick. You think about [Kevin] De Bruyne and David Silva, who they used to have. That mould of players really make a team tick.”

