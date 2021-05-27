Paul Scholes claims only two Man United players look hurt after defeats

“United have almost become a nice club that people like.”

Paul Scholes believes losing has become too acceptable for too many Manchester United players, although the former Red Devils midfielder feels that there are two current stars who are “proper hurt” by defeats.

Scholes’ comments came after United suffered a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final, with David de Gea missing the 22nd and deciding spot-kick.

Assessing United’s progress under former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Scholes suggested that only Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani are genuinely affected by defeats.

Paul Scholes on United players who are hurt by defeats

The rest of the playing squad, as well as Solskjaer at times, have been accused of being too willing to tolerate losses.

“It’s difficult to come out of that game and give them credit because they weren’t very good tonight,” Scholes said on BT Sport after Wednesday’s loss.

“They’ll hold their hands up and the manager will hold his hands up. But, overall, I think there has been progress.

“The thing I worry about is does losing hurt them enough? I think of it as a United player, when you lose games and you look at it over the past three or four weeks, they’ve lost games and does it really hurt?

“It’s almost become an accepted thing. I think, from Ole’s point of view, where are the demands on him? I don’t think they’ll be saying to him, ‘You have to win a trophy or you’re gone.’ He’s made progress!

“It’s progress from the last three or four years but if you go back further, clearly not, because this club expects to win trophies.

“If it gets into the next couple of years and there’s still nothing then I think he might have a problem. For now, I still don’t think the demands are quite there on him where he has to win.

“I think there are a lot of players where it (losing) doesn’t really hurt them. I think there are a few that (it does).

“Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, they won’t like it. Of course they won’t. They’re the ones who look like they’re proper hurt when they get beat.

“The others, sometimes it can look a little bit acceptable. Even from the manager, sometimes, I think it looks a little bit acceptable. United have almost become a nice club that people like.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, europa league, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, paul scholes