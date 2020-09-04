Paul Scholes has admitted that he didn’t quite mean to strike the ball the way he did for one of his most famous goals.

There is no shortage of screamers in the highlight reel of Paul Scholes but many feel that the importance of his goal against Barcelona in 2008 made that his best.

When Scholes struck from 30 yards to book Manchester United a place in the 2008 Champions League final, he did not intend to slice the ball with the outside of his boot.

In an interview with The Athletic, the legendary English midfielder described the deciding goal in the semi-final as “a miskick, well a slight miskick.”

Scholes explained: “It happened like this: Cristiano Ronaldo was dispossessed on the edge of their area and the loose ball bounced out to me, perhaps 25 yards from goal.

📆 OTD in 2008, Paul Scholes let fly against Barcelona 🚀 He booked Manchester United's place in the Champions League final with a beauty at Old Trafford 🏆😍 pic.twitter.com/kdXcAYLoCx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2020

“It sat up nicely for a half volley and, with Lionel Messi looking on but too far away to intervene, I shot in the general direction of the goal.

“There was no cunning plan, all I was trying to do was hit the rectangle and this is where I got a little lucky. The ball sliced ever so slightly off the outside of my right foot, which took it away from keeper Victor Valdes into the top corner of the net.

“In an ideal world I would have started the ball outside his opposite post so that it faded back inside it. But I was certain it was going in from the moment I hit it.”

Scholes’ luck earned United a place in the Champions League final against Chelsea, a game that the Red Devils won on penalties.

Scholes was guaranteed a place in the starting XI in 2008 after missing out on the 1999 final due to suspension but he didn’t take a penalty in the dramatic shootout after being withdrawn before the end of the 90 minutes.

But he’ll always have that strike against Barca at Old Trafford that he didn’t quite mean.

