Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes doesn’t think Jack Grealish is in the running for PFA Player of the Year because playing for Aston Villa requires a lot less pressure than performing for the top teams in the Premier League.

According to Scholes, Grealish needs to find a new club if he is to prove his talent and reach the potential most believe he is capable of.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the player, but if he was doing this at Man United, Liverpool, City, one of the top clubs, then he’d be up there, he’d possibly be top three,” Scholes told Optus Sport.

“There is no pressure on Villa. If he is at a top club then he needs to win every week.

“He needs to leave Villa to prove that (he is a top player).”

Scholes, who would vote for Ilkay Gundogan in the PFA Player of the Year running, has advised Grealish to secure a move to a bigger club if he is to remove any doubts about his ability.

Scholes compared Grealish to West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio, who was a superstar at the Boleyn Ground but never took the step up to one of the Premier League’s top teams.

“Jack Grealish is probably the same (as Di Canio). It is all about him at Aston Villa,” Scholes explained.

“He needs to get out now to a club that need to win every week, there is pressure to deliver trophies. He is capable of doing it, but there will always be a doubt until you do it.”

At the beginning of the season, Grealish signed a long-term contract extension to keep him at Villa Park until 2022 unless a suitor comes to the table with what would need to be a considerable offer.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: aston villa, jack grealish, paul scholes