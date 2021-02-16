Paul Scholes identifies Bruno Fernandes quality that all Man United midfielders should have

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes is not at all concerned when he sees Bruno Fernandes give the ball away for Manchester United.

According to Paul Scholes, losing possession in the way that Bruno Fernandes sometimes does for Manchester United is proof that he has the risk-taking nature required of a Red Devils playmaker.

Reacting to Fernandes’ stunning equaliser against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, Scholes admitted that the Portuguese midfielder wasn’t having the best game before he popped up in the box to hammer home a fantastic Luke Shaw cross with a volley on his weaker foot.

“It was a great goal,” Scholes said of Fernandes’ strike against West Brom. “His record is sensational really and he was actually having a bad game.

“He was giving the ball away an awful lot, which he does in games anyway because he plays with that element of risk and as a United midfielder you should always have that.

“But he is capable of creating goals and creating special moments in games, and yesterday was no different.”

Scholes has previously insisted that Fernandes is a superior player to him, simply due to the ability of United’s current talisman to create goals.

Fernandes has been involved in 38 goals in his first 38 Premier League appearances (22 goals and 16 assists) since his switch from Sporting last year.

Scholes has called on Fernandes’ teammates to step up to the level displayed by the Portuguese playmaker this season.

Scholes told United’s website: “He is different to me. I played in that [no.10] position for a while but I was never as creative or scored as many goals as he has in that position.

“Obviously I played in a deeper role than he is, but you have to look at his numbers and what he is doing is sensational. We just need to get a team around him that can push on to win the league.

“Are we too reliant on him? No I don’t think so. That is his role in the team. You have to remember United paid a lot of money for this type of player.

“He is a player whose job it is to create goals and score goals. Now he is doing that better than we ever imagined. Other players need to step up now.”

