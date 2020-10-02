Paul Scholes mocks Gareth Southgate for decision on Greenwood and Foden

Paul Scholes has hit out at Gareth Southgate for his decision to leave Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden out of the England squad for the upcoming fixtures.

In a sarcastic social media post, Paul Scholes clearly disagreed with Southgate’s call to further punish the England pair who breached Covid-19 protocols last month.

Greenwood and Foden sparked controversy in early September, when the players invited girls to a Reykjavik hotel room after England’s 1-0 Nations League victory over Iceland.

Both players were sent home for breaching the national team’s Covid-19 protocols and neither received a place in Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark at Wembley.

Scholes, who made 66 appearances for England, is clearly of the opinion that both Greenwood and Foden should have been included.

In a sarcastic Instagram story on Thursday, Scholes wrote: “Two of the best young talents in word football did wrong and have already served their punishment, but England are clearly so blessed with creativity and brilliant goal scorers that we might as well leave them out and punish them and the team again.”

Explaining his decision to leave Greenwood and Foden out, Southgate revealed that he was making an example out of the pair and insisted that the current exclusion would be the last time that their mistake would affect their chances of playing for England.

“We have to send a message to all our players in our teams at every age level that that sort of thing isn’t how we do things with England,” Southgate said.

“Then we’ve got to rehabilitate these two boys. Young people will make mistakes. These lads have suffered enough now.

“I think they need this period of reflection but that gives them the opportunity to get back on their feet with their clubs, enjoy their football again.

“I can speak to them after this camp and it will be just be about their form then.”

Read More About: England, gareth southgate, paul scholes