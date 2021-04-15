Paul Scholes discusses favourite pundits out of former Man United teammates

Paul Scholes has named Gary Neville and Roy Keane as his two favourite pundits out of his former teammates.

There has been no shortage of Manchester United legends who’ve successfully made the transition into the realm of punditry; with the likes of Scholes, Neville, Keane, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen, Patrice Evra and Owen Hargreaves all now regular analysts on Sky Sports and BT Sport, among other broadcasters.

Scholes recently spoke to the twin sister of Phil Neville, and younger sibling of Gary, Tracey and the subject of punditry came up.

The former United midfielder was asked which of his ex-teammates was his favourite pundit to watch.

“Gary or Roy are the most entertaining for me,” Scholes said on talkSPORT 2. “I was the best player but the worst pundit. I think Gary’s brilliant, he’s been brilliant for years.

“Gary or Roy are the most entertaining!” “I am one of the worst! The best player, but the worst pundit.. I’m only joking.” 😉 🤣 Paul Scholes ranks just how good his #MUFC teammates are as football pundits. pic.twitter.com/i23J6SHr0N — talkSPORT 2 (@talkSPORT2) April 14, 2021

“And then just the honesty, the brutality of Roy, is just so entertaining. Whenever he’s on, I’m desperate to watch just as everybody else is.”

Neville has become a mainstay for Sky Sports and he balances the roles of commentator and pundit, with his arguments with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher providing incredible viewing since the pair hung up their boots.

Keane, meanwhile, is often drafted in for a Sunday afternoon of his inimitable style of cutting criticism and the Irishman represents the curmudgeonly half of an unlikely punditry bromance with Micah Richards.

When asked if the pair were the same way in the dressing room as they are now in the studio, Scholes joked: “I wouldn’t go that far.

“But Roy was just like he is on telly, he was very honest and would tell you exactly how it was.”

Scholes primarily provides his analysis for BT Sport or Premier League Productions so he doesn’t often get the opportunity to share the screen with Keane or Neville but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t tune in to see his former teammates break down the game.

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, paul scholes, roy keane