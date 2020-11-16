Man United legend Paul Scholes admits he considered moving to Everton

Paul Scholes has revealed that he considered signing for Everton in 2012.

After initially retiring at the end of the 2010/11 season, Paul Scholes declared an interest in returning to football midway through the next campaign.

Scholes doubted that Manchester United would want him back at the age of 37 and the legendary midfielder was open to the idea of moving elsewhere.

Former teammate Phil Neville, who was playing for Everton at the time, attempted to convince Scholes to make the move to Goodison Park.

“I came back in September [2011] with Warren Joyce and the under 23s and I was training every day,” Scholes told DAZN, as transcribed by Goal.com.

“I felt as fit as I probably ever had done after having four months off – it was just the break I needed. I said to Joyce that I wanted to play again – I just wanted to play.

“Where it was I didn’t care. I didn’t expect United to want me back. I spoke to Phil Neville and he said, ‘Come and play for Everton.’

“I’ve never really wanted to play for anyone else or be involved with any other club but if that was the only option I had then I might have done it, I don’t know.”

Scholes ended up making a dramatic return for United when he was named in the Red Devils’ squad for an FA Cup clash with Manchester City in January 2012.

Scholes, who didn’t even have any boots with him when he arrived for the derby, explained the role played by Alex Ferguson and Mike Phelan in getting the comeback over the line.

“The next step had to be Mike Phelan, the assistant manager,” Scholes explained. “I must have spoken to him at 7.30 in the morning because I was so nervous the night before waiting to see what he thought and he thought it was a great idea.

“Then there’s one more person to get through which was the most important. As soon as I saw Mick I went to see the manager and told him I want to play again.

“I said that I feel fit and I feel okay and [he said], ‘Do you want to play here or do you want to go somewhere else?’

📋 It wasn't easy, but we've narrowed down Scholesy's United goals to a top 10 — enjoy! 🤩#MUFC pic.twitter.com/vQO85aAsIc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 16, 2020

“There’s no way I wanted to go somewhere else. He said, ‘Right I’ll sort your contract out,’ and that was within five minutes.

“He was on the phone to David Gill and I think it was the next day I signed for another six months. And then you think, ‘What have I done?’

“He brought me into the squad to play Man City in the FA Cup. He told me not to tell anybody and the players had absolutely no idea.

“My wife knew and I think I might have told my dad but nobody else knew.

“We get to the ground on the Sunday and my kit is there. I actually couldn’t get any boots. They couldn’t know I was playing.

“If I’d asked for a real pair from Nike then they’d know something was going on. I went to the local JJB and I think they were £40 at the time, which I thought was quite expensive!”

