Paul Scholes disagrees with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-match comments

Paul Scholes doesn’t see eye-to-eye with former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the outcome of Manchester United’s Europa League home leg against AC Milan on Thursday night.

A late header from Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a crucial away goal at Old Trafford, with Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson coming in for considerable criticism for his inability to keep the ball out.

The match finished at 1-1, a result which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described as “fair” based on the performances of both sides.

Both teams had their chances, with United captain Harry Maguire left ruing an almost inexplicable miss from close range in the first-half.

“It happens,” Solskjaer said of Maguire’s miss. “And the one with Dan James, it happens, sometimes you don’t connect with the ball the way you want to.

“Of course we could have scored one or two more, but they had loads of attempts, especially the header in the second-half from the back stick that could’ve gone in, so a draw is a fair result.”

Solskjaer’s fellow United legend Paul Scholes took issue with the Norwegian’s assessment of the final result, however, and suggested that the Red Devils are lucky not to have to travel to Italy with a worse scoreline.

According to the former England midfielder, the Serie A side will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League based on Thursday night’s outcome.

“Ole said they deserved the draw tonight, I really don’t think they did. I think they got away with one, getting the draw,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“It’s a bad result, 1-1 at home is a bad result, we know they’re good away from home, we keep saying it, but they’ve got to go away and prove that now in a second leg which won’t be easy because we’ve seen the qualities they have.

“They’re going to get some of their better players back as well. Look, it’s in the balance, but AC Milan have to be slight favourites just because of the away goal they’ve got.”

