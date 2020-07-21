Paul Scholes Responds To Critics Of Under-Fire Goalkeeper David De Gea

Paul Scholes has confidently predicted that Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea will return to form.

De Gea has come in for considerable criticism in recent weeks after a number of questionable performances between the sticks for United.

De Gea’s most recent blunder, against Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, resulted in calls from many to drop the Spanish stopper.

With Sergio Romero a more-than-capable replacement and Dean Henderson making headlines for all the right reasons for Sheffield United, it’s been argued that fiercer competition could be the best thing for De Gea going into next season.

Scholes, however, has urged supporters to keep in mind that De Gea has been one of the Red Devils’ most reliable players in recent years.

The legendary United midfielder believes that De Gea will return to his best after what is likely the ‘keeper’s shakiest spell at the club since he first joined.

“Yep, he’s having a bad time, but without him United wouldn’t have finished in the top 10 in the last six years,” Scholes wrote on Instagram. “He’ll be back!”

At the beginning of this season, De Gea signed a new long-term contract with United which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2023, with an option for the club to extend for an additional year.

De Gea, who signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011, recently made his 400th appearance for United.