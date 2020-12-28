Paul Scholes pays Bruno Fernandes the ultimate Man United compliment

It’s safe to say that Paul Scholes rates Bruno Fernandes very, very highly indeed.

What Bruno Fernandes has accomplished since his February debut for Manchester United is quite remarkable and the Portuguese playmaker has already been compared to club legends for a number of reasons.

For his talismanic stature, Fernandes has been likened to Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo while his midfield presence has drawn comparisons with Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

With an involvement in more than half of United’s Premier League goals since his debut, Fernandes has earned some special praise from Scholes.

“What he’s doing is phenomenal, really,” Scholes told Tunnel Insider.

“I think if you look, since he’s been [here], United would be top of the league if they won their game in hand, with more points than Liverpool, which is strange to think really because they’ve had such a bad start to the season.

“Well, you thought it was a bad start to the season, but they’re still right in there and I think they can only get better.

“The numbers he’s produced are just ridiculous, let’s hope he carries on.”

Scholes, who many consider to be United’s greatest-ever midfielder, even went so far as to insist that Fernandes is a better player than he was.

Pointing to Fernandes’ incredible ability to create multiple chances every single game, Scholes considers the Portuguese a superior player.

“He’s better than me. He’s different to me,” Scholes continued. “He scores more goals than me, he creates more goals than me.

30 – Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in over half of Manchester United's Premier League goals since his debut (30/59), scoring 17 and assisting a further 13. Fulcrum. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

“I’d like to play with him, probably behind him would be alright. But no, he’s been sensational, a big difference.

“I think before he came to the team, United could hardly create a chance with some of the stuff they were playing, but now they look like they can score three, four or five goals every game.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, paul scholes