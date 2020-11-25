Bruno Fernandes’ generosity earned him plenty of praise on social media but Paul Scholes struggled to understand why the Manchester United playmaker was so eager to pass up the chance to finish off a hat-trick.

With two goals from play in the opening 20 minutes of Man United’s home clash against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, Bruno Fernandes allowed Marcus Rashford to take a penalty rather than look to complete his first hat-trick for the Red Devils.

Rashford made no mistake from the spot but United legend Paul Scholes couldn’t wrap his head around why Fernandes, who has taken most of the side’s penalties since his arrival, didn’t look to score a first-half hat-trick.

“I don’t get it,” Scholes said on BT Sport. “Fernandes has taken all the penalties when he’s played. He’s on the chance of a hat-trick on a European night, I don’t understand it.

1️⃣ Rashford wins the penalty

2️⃣ Rashford gives the ball to Bruno

3️⃣ Bruno puts the ball on the spot

4️⃣ Bruno asks Rashford if he wants it

5️⃣ Rashford scores Unselfish stuff from a man on a hat-trick. Spreading the goals around 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cygIaLMAN7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

“But ultimately we get the same result so there’s not too much damage done.”

Fernandes has explained why he allowed Rashford to take the penalty, revealing that he’d promised the young English forward the next spot-kick after Fernandes converted against West Brom on Saturday.

"After the last game I told Rashy he could take the next one, and I remembered." "It doesn't matter who takes the penalties. The team scores." Bruno Fernandes explained to @TheDesKelly his decision to let Marcus Rashford take Man Utd's penalty 👏 pic.twitter.com/g9wWBl9N6I — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees no issue with penalty duties being shared among his players and reminded reporters that Rashford relinquished the chance to score his third goal when he handed Anthony Martial the ball after a penalty was awarded against RB Leipzig last month. Rashford would go on to complete his hat-trick before the final whistle.

Solskjaer said: “Bruno is very confident, Marcus is a very good penalty-taker as well; if Bruno feels he wants to give it to Marcus, so be it. Anthony had one against RB Leipzig so why not? They can share them around.”

