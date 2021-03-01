Paul Scholes criticises Bruno Fernandes and names Man United’s problem players

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Scholes insisted that Manchester United’s big players have to raise their game as he criticised Bruno Fernandes’ performance against Chelsea on Sunday.

United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge and clear-cut chances were few and far between, with Red Devils legend Paul Scholes finding the quality of his former side “disappointing.”

Scholes, who has been full of praise for United’s talisman Bruno Fernandes throughout the season, was highly critical of the Portuguese playmaker on Sunday, however.

Much has been made of Fernandes’ performances against the so-called Big Six and Scholes urged the 26-year-old to step his game up against the bigger teams in the Premier League.

“They’ve got to change it, the quality has got to be better,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“The big players have got to step up.

“Again Fernandes today – I can’t remember him doing anything.

“I don’t remember him creating a chance, I don’t remember him having a shot on goal.

“I don’t remember [Chelsea goalkeeper Eduoard] Mendy, other than a couple of times, being brought into the game. So the quality is disappointing. They’ve got to get it better against these big clubs.”

Scholes reiterated that the primary cause for concern at his former club stems from the defence.

The former England midfielder identified an issue with centre-halves Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof who, according to Scholes, require too much protection which then takes away from the team’s ability to create chances.

“A lot of the problems I see are them two centre-halves and goalkeeper – well, not so much goalkeeper today – but the centre-halves need protecting,” Scholes explained.

“Which means you’ve got to have your two holding midfield players right next to them all the time and it takes away everything from your attacking ability.

“They don’t get up the pitch, they can’t keep the ball in the last third of the pitch because they can’t sustain attacks because they’re too deep.

“And this is a recurring theme now that keeps going on.

“If they’re going to get to that next level they’ve got to be braver, they’ve got to be braver in the centre of the pitch.”

