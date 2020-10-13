Paul Scholes on how Anthony Martial almost conned Man United supporters

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United still need a new centre-forward.

Despite the signing of Edinson Cavani on deadline day, Paul Scholes feels his former club must identify a long-term solution to lead the United attack.

New Salford City interim manager Scholes has compared the signing of Cavani to United’s short-term deal with Henrik Larsson in 2007 but the legendary United midfielder is unconvinced about the logic behind the Cavani transfer.

“Well, we’ll have to wait and see won’t we,” Scholes told Stadium Astro. “Obviously in his day, he’s been a top quality centre-forward. There’s no doubt about that. But he’s 33 years old, looked like he was going to retire. He’s not played a lot of football for PSG last season.

“Five, six years ago, yeah he’s a great signing, he’ll take us onto that next level possibly. But I just don’t think he’ll take us to the next level now.

“But that’s what Manchester United seems to be now, it seems to be – I think of the forwards we have… Cavani, he should be a loan signing.

“If you’re struggling without a centre-forward it should be a two or three month loan signing just to get through a sticky period.

“Similar to what Henrik Larsson did. A brilliant centre-forward, 33, 34 years of age, he just filled a little gap for us, which was exactly what we needed.

“I see Cavani as that type of person, not at 33 coming to sign a two-year contract. I find it very strange. But he won’t, he’ll be loving it. I’m sure he will.”

With Cavani likely to spearhead United’s attack for large parts of the current season, Anthony Martial will probably return to a wider position, on the opposite flank to Marcus Rashford, while Mason Greenwood may have to make do with more substitute appearances and cup games.

In his praise for the forwards at Old Trafford, Scholes suggested that Martial managed to trick some supporters into believing that he could be a reliable No. 9.

“These forwards are exceptionally talented lads. We all know that,” Scholes added.

“The problem with United’s forwards is that none of them is an actual centre-forward, which is a problem.

“Martial almost conned us into thinking he was one towards the end of last season because he scored so many goals and was quite good.

“He’s started this season quite poorly again, which makes you think he isn’t. It’s misleading. That’s why I’ve kept saying we need a top-class No 9.”

