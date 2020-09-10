Paul Scholes recalls first time he dared answer back to Alex Ferguson

Paul Scholes was never one to talk back to Sir Alex Ferguson but it did happen at least once.

In 2001, Paul Scholes answered back to his famously fiery manager for the first time after receiving a helping of Ferguson’s notorious hairdryer treatment.

Newcastle vs. Manchester United in September, 2001 is perhaps best remembered for the punch thrown by Roy Keane at Alan Shearer but Scholes recalls the match as the occasion on which he learned that it was a bad idea to talk back to Ferguson.

Scholes came on with United trailing 3-1 and played a crucial role in dragging his side level but he remembers how an error on the halfway line allowed the Magpies to score a dramatic winner.

“I probably didn’t get as much as everyone else, but I do remember one particularly bad one was Newcastle away,” Scholes said on the Savage Social podcast on BBC Sounds.

“I was sub actually, and still got b******ed!

“I think we were two or three-nil down maybe. I came on and we got it back to 3-3, I’m not saying it was down to me!

“I’d done alright, I made a couple of chances and I think I made a goal, and I could have scored a couple of times. So I thought I’d made a little bit of a difference.

“Then with about 15 minutes to go I tried a backheel, probably around the halfway line, and they broke and I think [Alan] Shearer scored.

Scholes dares to talk back

“Then afterwards the manager went absolutely ballistic at me, and it was the first time I ever answered back.

“It was never something I’d ever do, because I’d seen [Paul] Incey and Peter Schmeichel answer back to him and it doesn’t end well! Trust me!

“I just kept answering back to him. I was wrong really, and that was never me.

“Whenever I was getting a b******ing I just took it, but for this one occasion I didn’t think it was merited because I thought I’d made a little bit of difference to the team and got us back in the game.”

Scholes and Ferguson make up

Despite the altercation, Scholes insists that he and Ferguson put the dispute behind them two days later.

When the pair came face-to-face at the next training session, Ferguson apologised for his outburst at Scholes.

Scholes revealed: “In training on Monday morning, he came round and put his around me and said I’m sorry about Saturday – I was wrong and you made a difference.

“That was just the measure of the man really.”

