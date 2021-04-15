Paul Scholes sends advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Jesse Lingard situation

Paul Scholes has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep hold of Jesse Lingard this summer and utilise him to provide some competition for Manchester United talisman, Bruno Fernandes.

Much has been made about what United will do with Jesse Lingard when he returns from his remarkably successful loan spell with West Ham.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils could cash in on the midfielder, whose price tag has soared following his performances for the Hammers since his mid-season switch, but Paul Scholes is of the opinion that the 28-year-old has plenty to offer United.

Scholes, who coached Lingard when he was making his way through the United ranks, has praised the midfielder for his professionalism and his ability to seize the opportunity at West Ham with both hands and plenty of goals.

“He’d had a tough time at United and I think that was all from bringing Bruno Fernandes in,” Scholes told talkSPORT 2.

“They are players in similar positions and you couldn’t argue with what Bruno has done.

“Jesse needed to play football – he needed a chance – and West Ham gave him that chance.

“I know the quality Jesse has. I worked with Jesse as an 18/19-year-old as a coach so I know the quality he possesses.

“His fitness was never going to be a problem even though he hadn’t played for a while, he’s so professional and so fit.

“He’s been sensational. For Ole, I think it would be great to have him back to give some competition to Bruno Fernandes.

“When he isn’t quite doing it we have a player in Jesse Lingard who is capable of reaching the same heights.

“His numbers since he’s been at West Ham have been just as good as Bruno’s, so it’s always healthy to have competition in the squad.

“Hopefully Jesse is ready for that and Ole wants him to do that as well.”

Reports on Thursday suggested that Lingard remains undecided about whether or not to push through a move away from his parent club or remain at United to fight for his place next season.

8 – Despite only playing in his ninth Premier League game this season, Jesse Lingard (8) has now equalled his best scoring return in a top-flight campaign – also netting eight times in 2017-18 for Man Utd (33 apps). Lingz. pic.twitter.com/lTMDfMoyed — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

With a number of high-profile clubs emerging as interested parties in Lingard, Scholes advised the England international to return to Old Trafford and prove himself after a stunning second half to the season.

“Of course I would,” Scholes replied when asked if he’d return to United if he was in Lingard’s position. “I’d want to prove to myself that I can play in that team and play every week.

“It’s going to be difficult to do that if Bruno Fernandes is fit every week. It’s going to be tough for him, but the lad I know in Jesse he’s a Man United lad.

“He’ll be desperate to play for Manchester United. Whether he’ll give it a bit more time to see [what he’s going to do] after this form he’s been in if he can get back in the squad, I don’t know.

“One thing he is doing is definitely bumping his price up.”

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, paul scholes