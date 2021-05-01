Paul Pogba was torn between two players when asked to name the toughest opponent he’s faced on the pitch.

As part of a recent Q & A session with Manchester United supporters, Paul Pogba was quizzed on a number of subjects and the topic of his most difficult opponent came up.

Pogba couldn’t decide between his fellow Frenchman N’Golo Kante, against whom the United No. 6 has played numerous times in the Premier League, and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

“My toughest opponent on the pitch? To be honest, it’s tough against N’Golo Kante,” Pogba said.

“Casemiro too… he is a hard one also. I can’t remember all of them; they’re the first ones that come into mind that I had. Yes, those are the first ones. Maybe there are a few more players but I don’t have the names now.”

Kante has been a thorn in United’s side on many occasions, while Casemiro memorably scored against the Red Devils in the 2017 Super Cup en route to a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid.

Pogba also revealed his opinion on the greatest game he has played for United since returning to the club for a record fee in 2016.

The French midfielder picked his performance in the 2018 Manchester derby, when Pogba found the net twice as part of an incredible United comeback that delayed Manchester City’s title celebrations.

“I would say because it’s a memory of the game, the 3-2 versus Manchester City, because I scored two,” Pogba said.

“We ended up winning, but if City won the game they were going to be champions against us. We avoided that, so I would say this one.”

Pogba had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but after a remarkable resurgence in form, the 28-year-old is reportedly willing to consider signing a new contract with United.

