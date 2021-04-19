Paul Pogba was furious after being told to ‘stop taking the p**s’ by referee

Paul Pogba was none too pleased after being instructed not to “take the piss” by referee Jon Moss during Manchester United’s win over Burnley on Sunday.

With United defending their lead at Old Trafford, Pogba broke out some typical time-wasting tactics in the corner in the hope of eating into the four minutes of added time.

Pogba bought a foul following a piece of skill, which prompted referee Jon Moss to tell the French midfielder “don’t take the piss!” in audio that was picked up by pitchside microphones.

“What do you mean ‘take the piss?’ I’m playing football!” Pogba angrily responded in a clip that can be viewed here.

Moments after Pogba’s exchange with the official, United earned some breathing room after centre-forward Edinson Cavani gave the Red Devils a 3-1 lead.

Pogba has enjoyed a resurgence in form this season after his agent, Mino Raiola, suggested that the midfielder’s time with United was essentially over earlier in the campaign.

While Pogba appears to be much happier nowadays than he was in seasons gone by, former United captain Roy Keane claimed that the 28-year-old could do with a reminder of the standards expected of him at the club.

“I think when Man United signed Pogba, it wasn’t to be playing in the Europa League or to be winning the League Cup,” said Keane.

🗣 "Paul needs a bit of a reminder of why he's playing for Manchester United." Roy Keane on Paul Pogba's comments about Jose Mourinho and disagrees that he's had a big influence on Manchester United pic.twitter.com/Kj5ixCYyUG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 18, 2021

“I think Paul needs a bit of a reminder why he’s playing for Manchester United. They paid a big transfer fee, big wages for the likes of him, for United to be competing for league titles and the Champions League.

“Even this year, United got in a great position in the Champions League and they blew it, and Paul Pogba was a part of that problem because they’ve not gotten over the line in the big games.

“We say he’s a big character and a big player, and OK he’s done brilliant with fans and stuff like this, but he’s not done it for me on a consistent basis at Manchester United.”

